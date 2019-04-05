Cricket's world body on Thursday charged suspended former Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige over three new match corruption accusations.

The 38-year-old Lokuhettige is the third Sri Lankan to be charged with breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code following cases against former captain Sanath Jayasuriya and former fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa.

Lokuhettige – suspended since November over alleged match-fixing at the 2017 inaugural T10 league in Sharjah – has now been accused of being "party to an effort to fix" or "influence improperly" an international game, and of "directly soliciting and inducing a player."

He has also been accused of failing to disclose approaches to take part in corruption.

No details were given of the matches involved.

Lokuhettige, who played nine one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka between 2005-2013, featured in an Al Jazeera documentary, "Cricket's Match Fixers", last year in which he spoke to an undercover reporter about fixing a match.