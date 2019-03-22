President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States should recognise Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights, an area seized from Syria and annexed in a move that was never recognised by the international community.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Trump said in a tweet. Trump called the territory "of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!"

Minutes later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his appreciation: "At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognises Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you President Trump!"

Israel's attorney-general announced a month ago that he intends to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges, a decision that came just weeks before a closely-contested national election.

It is the first time a serving Israeli prime minister has been put on official notice of planned prosecution, and deepened uncertainty over how Netanyahu, a veteran right-wing leader, will fare against a coalition of upstart centrist rivals.

An actual filing of the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust would depend on the outcome of a required hearing, the Justice Ministry said. That could take months to complete.

Trump’s presidency serving Israeli causes

Trump's tweet came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Jerusalem. Reporters asked Pompeo about the issue, but he declined to answer. The move is the second recent diplomatic bombshell dropped by Washington, which is Israel's main backer, as it seeks to redraw the fraught Middle East map.