A military court in Misrata has issued a death sentence in absentia against warlord Khalifa Haftar for ordering the bombing of an Air Defense College in 2019 that left one Libyan soldier killed.

According to the text of Thursday’s ruling, the Military Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant against Haftar and requested the Military Police Department to implement the sentence against him and six high-ranking officers, Libya Al-Ahrar TV channel reported.

READ MORE: US' Libya gambit: Giving warlord Haftar another chance

Libyan media circulated a document issued by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, which indicates that the case in which this ruling was issued concerns the bombing of the “National Army” forces at the Air Defense College in Misrata.

The ruling stipulates that the defendants are permanently deprived of their civil rights and expelled from military service for violating the Military Penal Code.