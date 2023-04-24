Hausa people in Africa wear a special turban called rawani as a symbol of royalty and prestige.

Rawani, which means turban in the Hausa language, is respected by the community living in West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Cameroon, Chad, and Togo.

Large turbans are now almost exclusively worn by most members of royal Hausa. The styles of turba ns can vary according to the meaning and importance of the places where the kings will go.

Religious leaders and elders tie smaller rawani in different ways.