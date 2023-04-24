CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Rawani: A symbol of royalty in Hausa people in Africa
Rawani, which means turban, is respected by the community living in West African countries, exclusively worn by most members of royal Hausa.
Rawani: A symbol of royalty in Hausa people in Africa
Rawani / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 24, 2023

Hausa people in Africa wear a special turban called rawani as a symbol of royalty and prestige.

Rawani, which means turban in the Hausa language, is respected by the community living in West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Cameroon, Chad, and Togo.

Large turbans are now almost exclusively worn by most members of royal Hausa. The styles of turba ns can vary according to the meaning and importance of the places where the kings will go.

Religious leaders and elders tie smaller rawani in different ways.

Recommended

Hausa people pay more attention to traditional dress in celebrations, including religious events, weddings, and cultural festivals.

Rawanis symbolize prestige in Hausa society and also serve as protection against inclement weather.

The part of the rawani that covers the mouth and nose and extends to the chin is called "amawali," and the horn-like parts are called "kunnuwa.”

RelatedAfrica in Ankara: Supporting women through African House
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.