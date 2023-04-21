Sudan’s top general has declared the military’s commitment to a civilian-led government, an apparent bid for international support days after brutal fighting between his forces and a powerful paramilitary group derailed hopes for the country’s democratic transition.

In his first speech since the conflict engulfed Sudan nearly a week ago, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan pledged on Friday that the military would prevail and secure the vast African nation’s “safe transition to civilian rule.”

But for many Sudanese, Burhan’s claims rang hollow 18 months after he joined forces with his current rival to seize power in a coup that cast aside Sudan’s pro-democracy forces.

Burhan’s announcement came on the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan and its month of fasting. “We are confident that we will overcome this ordeal with our training, wisdom and strength,” Burhan said, vowing to preserve “the security and unity of the state.”

The holiday — typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting — was a sombre one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline.

“Instead of waking up to the call to prayer, people in Khartoum again woke up to heavy fighting,” said Norway’s ambassador to Sudan, Endre Stiansen. “Can any hell be more horrible than this?”

Mosques held mass morning prayers inside to protect worshippers from intensified fighting.

The violence so far has killed 413 people and wounded 3,551 others, according to the latest toll from the World Health Organization. That includes at least nine children killed and 50 wounded in the fighting, said the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The United Nations' migration agency said that one of its staff members had been killed in fighting in southern Sudan on Friday when his vehicle was caught in the crossfire between rival factions.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM Sudan staff member this morning after the vehicle he was travelling in with his family south of El Obeid was caught in a crossfire between two warring parties," Antonio Vitorino, the head of the UN's International Organization for Migration, said in a statement.

Humanitarian crisis

Dallia Abdelmoniem, a 37-year-old baker from Khartoum, fled with her family on Thursday after a rocket sliced through her roof. The road to the city’s outskirts was littered with dead bodies. Abdelmoniem covered the eyes of her nieces and nephews.

“There is no safe place anymore in Khartoum,” she said from her new shelter outside the capital, where she could still hear the howl of artillery and gunfire on Friday. “Our number one priority is just to stay alive.”

The explosions rocking Khartoum followed frenzied international calls for a holiday cease-fire. After the United Nations and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged a respite from the spiralling violence, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, promised to stop fighting for the three days of Eid al Fitr to allow for evacuations and safe corridors. But there was no response from Burhan’s military.