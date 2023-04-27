TEKNOFEST, Türkiye’s premier aerospace and technology festival, has opened its doors to visitors at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

The five-day festival, which features numerous events such as technology competitions, air shows, concerts, and seminars, began on Thursday.

TEKNOFEST aims to boost interest in technology in Türkiye.

The inaugural fair attracted some half a million visitors while the 2019 fair welcomed 1.72 million, which is a world record for an aviation-themed event.

Millions of visitors