Palestinian Authority representatives are touring Europe to try to convince countries that have not yet recognised a Palestinian state to get on board, a presidential envoy said during a visit to Switzerland on Wednesday.

Former Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, currently serving as special envoy for President Mahmoud Abbas, told reporters that he had met with Switzerland's top diplomat to push Bern to join "the countries who recognise Palestine".

He said he would be travelling on to the Netherlands and Austria with the same message.

"Another delegation will be going to the Baltic states, (and) our president hopefully will visit Italy and Germany," he told the briefing, organised by the UN correspondents association ACANU.

A number of non-European states like Australia and Canada have also recently joined their ranks, in moves slammed by Israel.

"There are 34 countries that did not yet recognise Palestine," Shtayyeh said.

"We are simply in contact with these countries trying to urge them to... be part of the countries who recognise Palestine, not part of the countries who did not recognise Palestine."

In Switzerland, he said he had met with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.