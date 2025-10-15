EUROPE
2 min read
Palestinian delegation tours Europe to rally support for state recognition
A majority of European nations now recognise a Palestinian state, following official declarations last month by Britain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and others against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.
Palestinian delegation tours Europe to rally support for state recognition
A number of non-European states like Australia and Canada have also recently joined their ranks, in moves slammed by Israel. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Palestinian Authority representatives are touring Europe to try to convince countries that have not yet recognised a Palestinian state to get on board, a presidential envoy said during a visit to Switzerland on Wednesday.

Former Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, currently serving as special envoy for President Mahmoud Abbas, told reporters that he had met with Switzerland's top diplomat to push Bern to join "the countries who recognise Palestine".

He said he would be travelling on to the Netherlands and Austria with the same message.

"Another delegation will be going to the Baltic states, (and) our president hopefully will visit Italy and Germany," he told the briefing, organised by the UN correspondents association ACANU.

A number of non-European states like Australia and Canada have also recently joined their ranks, in moves slammed by Israel.

"There are 34 countries that did not yet recognise Palestine," Shtayyeh said.

"We are simply in contact with these countries trying to urge them to... be part of the countries who recognise Palestine, not part of the countries who did not recognise Palestine."

In Switzerland, he said he had met with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

RECOMMENDED

"My message to the Swiss leadership... is very simple: This is the country that (hosts) UN agencies, and this is the depository for Geneva Conventions," he said.

"I did urge the Swiss leadership to walk the walk and recognise Palestine as a state similar to the countries that have done so."

While there are forces in Switzerland pushing for recognition, such a move could take time.

A coalition of civil society, NGOs and politicians began this week gathering signatures to push through a popular vote on the issue, under Switzerland's famous direct democratic system.

If they manage to gather 100,000 signatures over the next 18 months, the Swiss will be called to vote on whether they want recognition of "Palestine as a sovereign and independent state" to be enshrined in the Swiss constitution.

RelatedTRT World - World leaders speak at UNGA conference on Palestine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout