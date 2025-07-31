Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed support for Syria’s sovereignty, stressing Moscow's opposition to "exploitation" of Syrian territory as a platform for geopolitical confrontation.

Speaking at a Moscow press conference on Thursday after talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Lavrov said, "Russia has consistently opposed the exploitation of Syrian territory for geopolitical rivalries or as a battleground for other states’ disputes."

He voiced hope that Syria would successfully navigate its current challenges.

Referring to recent unrest in southern Syria, Lavrov urged the international community to avoid such actions that could risk further escalation.

He also endorsed the initiative of the International Committee of the Red Cross to establish a presence in Sweida, stating it would "help stabilise the situation and prevent recurrences."