China has said it has no intention of interfering in Türkiye's internal affairs ahead of its presidential and parliamentary elections, after Chinese state-owned media shared false reports about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health.

“China always opposes interference in any country’s internal affairs. Türkiye’s elections are internal affairs and China won’t intervene or interfere in them," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning had said during a press briefing in Beijing.

On Wednesday, the state-owned China Global Television Network's (CGTN) branch in the US published untrue content about Erdogan's health in two separate posts on its Twitter account, which it later deleted. It later said that the previous reports were "unconfirmed."

While CGTN America did not provide a source for its claims in its posts, it did not make any corrections even though the news was denied.