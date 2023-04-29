WORLD
Spain throws weight behind Israelis protesting Netanyahu's judicial plan
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez addresses crowd in Tel Aviv through a message aired on large screen, expressing support for protesters who say far-right government’s planned reforms threaten Israel's democratic values.
Israelis remain polarised over the planned legislation that proponents say would restore balance to Israeli authorities and critics say removes checks on those in power. / Others
April 29, 2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested judicial overhaul proposals in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.

"We are just getting started," read a banner that demonstrators held on Saturday at the main protest in Tel Aviv, Israel's economic hub. Smaller demonstrations were reported in several parts of the country.

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez voiced support to the Israeli anti-government protesters in a video message aired on a large screen in Tel Aviv.

"We as Socialist International have always fought for freedom, equality, justice, and democracy. Yet, as many of you know, these are values that we cannot take for granted," Sanchez said.

The demonstrations have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, and organisers plan to continue, despite Netanyahu delaying the changes last month. The leaders of the mass protests want the proposals scrapped altogether.

Protesters argue the proposed changes threaten Israel's democratic values, hurting a system of checks and balances and concentrating authority in the hands of Netanyahu and his extremist allies.

They also say that the prime minister has a conflict of interest in trying to reshape the nation's legal system at a time when he is on trial.

Such changes would result in weakening the Supreme Court, giving parliament, which is controlled by Netanyahu's allies, authority to overturn its rulings and limiting its ability to review laws.

Pro-Netanyahu protests

The protest gained support from the military's elite reserve force, businesses, and large sectors of the Israeli community.

But on Thursday, tens of thousands of right-wing Israelis who support the legal changes flocked to occupied Jerusalem to rally for the proposal.

Israeli media estimated 80,000 far-right Israelis who rallied in support of Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan.

Supporters of the overhaul argue it is needed to rein in a system of judges who are unelected and overly interventionist in political issues.

Netanyahu's coalition of right-wing and religious allies, which took office late last year, captured a majority of 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Israelis remain polarised over the planned legislation that proponents say would restore balance to Israeli authorities and critics say removes checks on those in power.

