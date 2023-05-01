The name of Türkiye's national combat aircraft, known as TF-X, is KAAN, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

Türkiye is now in every field – on land, in sea and submarine, in air and space, Erdogan said on Monday during an event – "Century of the Future" – organised by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara to introduce its aircraft together, including KAAN.

The fifth-generation aircraft, KAAN, was developed by TAI with an aim to replace the Turkish army's aging F-16 fleet.

With this aircraft, Türkiye will become one of the five countries having this kind of technology, Erdogan said.