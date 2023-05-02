Picket lines have formed outside studios in Los Angeles and New York as thousands of writers go on strike over pay and conditions in the streaming era.

Late-night shows fronted by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers and Stephen Colbert were expected to be the first casualties as 11,000 union members walked off the job for the first time in 15 years on Tuesday.

"Writers are not being paid enough," Louis Jones told the AFP news agency outside Netflix in Los Angeles.

"Writers are working long hours, and I'm not seeing a lot of residuals on recurrent episodes on TV.

"So I think writers just want a little bit more than what's being offered," he said.

The strike, which could hit TV series and movies scheduled for release later this year if it continues, came after talks between the Writers Guild of America [WGA] and the studios' Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers [AMPTP], collapsed.

The WGA said late on Monday the studios' response to its proposals had been "wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing."

The rise of streaming has eroded television ad revenue as traditional TV audiences shrink.

Demands 'not unreasonable'

The last time Hollywood writers laid down their pens, in 2007, the strike lasted for 100 days, and cost LA's entertainment economy around $2 billion.

This time, the two sides are clashing as writers demand higher pay, minimum guarantees of stable employment and a greater share of profits from the boom in streaming, while studios say they must cut costs due to economic pressures.

WGA member Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who was picketing Netflix in Los Angeles, said the guild believed the studios had plenty of room to improve their offer.

"If we got everything we originally asked for, it's less than 2 percent of the profits they make off ... the product we create for them," she said.