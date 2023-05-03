Colombia's government and National Liberation Army [ELN] guerrilla group have affirmed a commitment to reaching a ceasefire agreement as they met in Havana for a third round of peace talks.

The two sides also agreed on Tuesday on the need for civil society to be involved in any negotiated peace.

"We have the immense responsibility together to find a way out of this ignoble war," said Colombian senator Maria Jose Pizarro, a member of the government's negotiating delegation in the Cuban capital.

"The best way to contribute to solutions to the conflict is to end this cycle [of talks] with an agreement for the participation of society," Pizarro continued, "to build peace with the National Liberation Army, and the ceasefire that should have as its fundamental axis that people should not suffer."

The peace process was launched by Colombia's first-ever leftist President Gustavo Petro — himself a former urban guerrilla — at the end of last year.

'No spectators'

The first round took place in Caracas in November with further talks in Mexico in March, in which the two sides committed to discussing a ceasefire.

But an ELN ambush on a military convoy in late March that left nine soldiers dead cast doubt over the resumption of talks.

"We are determined to achieve the objectives set in the Mexico cycle: a ceasefire and societal participation," said Pablo Beltran, head of the ELN delegation.

"The sectors that have always been marginalised and exploited cannot be simple spectators in this process," he added.