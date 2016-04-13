FARC rebels are still involved in drug trafficking and are stoking resistance to eradication of illicit crops despite ongoing peace talks with the government, the head of the Colombian anti-narcotics police said on Tuesday.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's (FARC) did not yet give up the profitable drug business.

The FARC rebels have been funding their five decades of war from drug business, which they have to quit due to a partial accord reached with the government.

The Marxist FARC rebels and the government of President Juan Manuel Santos have been holding peace talks in Cuba since late 2012.

In 2014, FARC agreed to break ties with drug traffickers, help eradicate illegal crops such as coca which is used to make cocaine, and help fight the production of narcotics.

A final accord can be reached soon, say negotiators.