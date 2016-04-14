South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday that North Korea has deployed one or two Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missiles on the east coast.

The North possibly is preparing to launch a Musudan missile, which also known as BM-25 on April 15, which is the birthday of the country's founder Kim Il sung.

There was no confirmation by South Korean officials about the report but Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang gyun said that the military had been on high alert for any missile launch by the North since its leader Kim Jong Un's vow to conduct more tests.

A mobile launcher was spotted carrying up to two Musudan missiles, the agency said citing multiple South Korean government sources.

According to Defence Ministry and some experts there is no information on the Musudan missiles, which has 3,000 km range, but it is not known whether it has been flight-tested or not.