WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korean media says North has deployed Musudan missile
Seoul based media says North Korea has deployed one or two intermediate-range ballistic missiles on east coast
S Korean media says North has deployed Musudan missile
In this April 5, 2009 image released by Korean Central News Agency on April 9, 2009, via Korea News Service in Tokyo, a missile from Musudan ri, North Korea is seen before its launch. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday that North Korea has deployed one or two Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missiles on the east coast.

The North possibly is preparing to launch a Musudan missile, which also known as BM-25 on April 15, which is the birthday of the country's founder Kim Il sung.

There was no confirmation by South Korean officials about the report but Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang gyun said that the military had been on high alert for any missile launch by the North since its leader Kim Jong Un's vow to conduct more tests.

A mobile launcher was spotted carrying up to two Musudan missiles, the agency said citing multiple South Korean government sources.

According to Defence Ministry and some experts there is no information on the Musudan missiles, which has 3,000 km range, but it is not known whether it has been flight-tested or not.

Recommended

Some experts said the North may choose to test-fire the Musudan in the near future as it tries to build an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to put the mainland United States within range.

US intelligence believes North Korea's ability to reach the United States is low, but its capabilities will increase, making continued investment in missile defence essential.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong un said on March that the country will test a nuclear warhead and ballistic missiles capable of carrying warheads.

Isolated North Korea and the rich, democratic South are still technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

North Korea accused South Korea on Tuesday of abducting its citizens in China, four days after South Korea said 13 workers at a restaurant run by the North had defected.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit