South Sudan's government and rebels announced on Wednesday that a deal had been reached to let rebel leader Riek Machar return to the capital to form a unity government, resolving differences that led to a delay this week that had worried peace monitors.

The spokesman for the rebel forces, James Gatdet Dalk, told Reuters over the telephone that Machar - who expected to be back in Juba on Thursday after the latest delay since peace deal in last year.

Rebel leader Riek Machar and his rival President Salva Kiir agreed in August 2015 to end a two-year conflict which caused thousands of people to be killed and more than two million people to flee their homes.