Republican White House rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich announced a deal on Sunday to stay out of each other's way in some upcoming state primaries in a bid to block front-runner Donald Trump from winning the party's presidential nomination.

Cruz's campaign said in a statement he would focus on Indiana and give Kasich a clearer shot at Oregon and New Mexico where the Ohio governor expects to do well.

Kasich, in turn, agreed to shift resources west and away from Indiana.

The Indiana primary is on May 3, Oregon on May 17 and New Mexico on June 7.

Trump has won the most state nominating contests, but he has a tough path to earn the 1,237 delegates needed to secure the nomination.

The Cruz and Kasich campaigns believe their agreement to cede states where the other candidate appears strong could help limit Trump's ability to win more delegates.

Some Republican strategists who oppose Trump have been calling for such a deal for weeks.

The question for Cruz and Kasich is whether their agreement is too late.