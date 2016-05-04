The wreckage of the Endeavour, the storied British ship that 18th century explorer Captain James Cook sailed through the uncharted South Pacific, may reside submerged in Rhode Island's Newport harbour, researchers are set to announce on Wednesday.

Marine archaeologists said they are at least 80 percent certain that wreckage found in the harbour includes the remains of the historic three-masted bark among the 13 vessels that were deliberately sunk by the British in 1778 during the American Revolutionary War.

Cook sailed the 105-foot (32-metre) long Endeavour with a crew of 94 on a 1768-1771 Pacific expedition that marked the first time Westerners laid eyes on New Zealand and Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The Rhode Island Marine Archeology Project has scheduled a briefing in Providence to provide details on its apparent discovery of the ship.

By the time of its sinking, the ship had been renamed the Lord Sandwich, a man for whom Cook also had a soft spot, having labelled the Hawaiian Islands the Sandwich Islands the first time he encountered them.