Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised one of the European Union requirements, which demands Turkey to change its counter-terrorism law, regarding visa freedom for Turkish citizens.

Among five remaining benchmarks for Turkey to address, the EU demanded a change in Ankara's legislation on terrorism in exchange for visa liberalisation for Turkish citizens.

"We will go our way; you go yours," he said, addressing a local rally in Istanbul on Friday. "The EU is telling us to change our law on combatting terrorism. [They] are allowing terrorists to raise tents and then [they] come with requirements."

Erdogan was referring to a controversial tent raised in March by PKK supporters near the European Council building in Brussels. PKK is declared a terrorist organisation by the EU, the US and Turkey.