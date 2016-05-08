WORLD
2 MIN READ
Collision of three vehicles kills at least 70 people
Fuel tanker and two buses collide, at least 70 people killed and dozens wounded in Afghanistan.
Collision of three vehicles kills at least 70 people
Injured Afghan men lie in an ambulance after an accident on the main highway linking the capital, Kabul, to the southern city of Kandahar, in Ghazni province eastern of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 8, 2016. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2016

At least 70 people were killed when two buses and an oil tanker collided in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, the health ministry said, giving a sharply higher toll than other officials.

"Most of the dead were burned beyond recognition," ministry spokesman Ismail Kawoosi said.

According to information given by the spokesman for the governor of the eastern Ghazni province, Jawed Salangi, at least 70 people who were on the buses were wounded in the accident, which set all three vehicles ablaze.

Records show the two buses were carrying a total of 125 passengers, Salangi said. "With 73 survivors out of the 125, 52 people are dead," he said, adding that the survivors had been transferred to hospitals.

Recommended

The collision occurred at 7 AM on the main highway linking the capital, Kabul, to the southern city of Kandahar. Salangi said the road had been cleared and re-opened in the early afternoon.

The buses were traveling one behind the other from Kabul to Kandahar when the accident happened, according to Mohammadullah Ahmadi, director of the provincial traffic department. He blamed the crash on reckless driving.

He said local residents helped firefighters and first responders pull survivors from the wreckage.

Road accidents are common in Afghanistan, where roads are often in poor condition and traffic laws are rarely enforced.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP, AP
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit