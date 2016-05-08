At least 70 people were killed when two buses and an oil tanker collided in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, the health ministry said, giving a sharply higher toll than other officials.

"Most of the dead were burned beyond recognition," ministry spokesman Ismail Kawoosi said.

According to information given by the spokesman for the governor of the eastern Ghazni province, Jawed Salangi, at least 70 people who were on the buses were wounded in the accident, which set all three vehicles ablaze.

Records show the two buses were carrying a total of 125 passengers, Salangi said. "With 73 survivors out of the 125, 52 people are dead," he said, adding that the survivors had been transferred to hospitals.