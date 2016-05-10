An air strike by a US-led coalition killed DAESH's chief military leader in Iraq last week, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The strike hit Abu Wahib's vehicle near the town of Rutba.

DAESH terror organisation seized large portions of Anbar province in 2014, though Iraqi security forces have since last year succeeded in winning back some towns there, including Ramadi and Hit.

The death of Abu Wahib, given his senior role in military planning in Anbar, will impede DAESH's ability to conduct operations in the western province.

"ISIL [DAESH] leadership has been hit hard by coalition efforts and this is another example of that," Cook said. "It is dangerous to be an ISIL [DAESH] leader in Iraq and Syria these days, and for good reason."

The Pentagon confirmed that Abu Wahib was a former member of Al Qaeda in Iraq.

The US military and allies have been conducting air strikes in Syria and Iraq since 2014 targeting DAESH leaders and infrastructure in an effort to defeat the group.

Iraqi media have in the past year published reports of Abu Wahib's death, though the Pentagon had never confirmed his death before.

Though US-led air strikes have succeeded in taking out DAESH members and some important leaders, the group is far from defeated.