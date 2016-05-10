A united army comprising of ethnic Greeks and Turks could soon be formed in the divided eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since July 1974, following a coup on the government by the Greek military junta in a bid to cede the island to Greece.

The coup prompted Turkey, a legal guarantor of peace on the island, to intervene. Over four decades on, negotiations have failed to end the dispute.

But renewed talks under Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci and his Greek Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades has breathed new life into a region often troubled by ethnic and sectarian tensions.

Progress in the latest round of talks have raised hopes of a possible peace deal as early as late this year.

However, that begs the question… what would a reunited Cyprus look like? This is particularly an issue of uncertainty regarding the makeup of the island's reformed security forces.