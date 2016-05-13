The Obama administration has ordered US public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms of their choice by sending a decree.

The decree to be introduced, offers guidelines on how to avoid discrimination against transgender students attending the school, however it isn't a statutory law.

As Attorney General Loretta Lynch said, the school that will not abide to this letter, could face lawsuits or lose federal aid, as schools are legally obliged to protect its students.

"A school may provide separate facilities on the basis of sex, but must allow transgender students access to such facilities consistent with their gender identity."

"A school may not require transgender students to use facilities inconsistent with their gender identity or to use individual-user facilities when other students are not required to do so," the letter reads.