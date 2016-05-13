WORLD
Transgender students in US can now use restroom of choice
The Obama administration orders public schools to allow transgender students to use the restroom they think best fits their gender.
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2016

The Obama administration has ordered US public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms of their choice by sending a decree.

The decree to be introduced, offers guidelines on how to avoid discrimination against transgender students attending the school, however it isn't a statutory law.

As Attorney General Loretta Lynch said, the school that will not abide to this letter, could face lawsuits or lose federal aid, as schools are legally obliged to protect its students.

"A school may provide separate facilities on the basis of sex, but must allow transgender students access to such facilities consistent with their gender identity."

"A school may not require transgender students to use facilities inconsistent with their gender identity or to use individual-user facilities when other students are not required to do so," the letter reads.

"There is no room in our schools for discrimination of any kind, including discrimination against transgender students on the basis of their sex," US attorney general Loretta Lynch said in a statement.

Obama's decision comes after the state of North Carolina started a legal battle against the federal government in order to force transgender people to use the restroom in accordance with their gender at birth.

Lynch stated that such a decision makes transgender people suffer "emotional harm, mental anguish, distress, humiliation and indignity."

North Carolina's Governor, Pat McCrory, is fighting against the law saying it is a "baseless and blatant overreach" of the federal government's power.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
