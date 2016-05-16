Bright summer colours, florals, and long flowing dresses with embellishments were the dominating themes from the more than 40 designers who showcased their work at the 2016 Istanbul Modest Fashion Week.

The first of its kind in Turkey, the event - which took place on May 13 and 14 - attracted a sizable number of attendees from countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Turkey. It was a weekend that aimed to bring designers, fashionistas, and trendsetters to the first ever global modest fashion show.

Designers realise the need for garments that are stylish yet conform to the ethos of Islamic clothing. They have crafted their niche into what could be described as a growing market.

"The goal [for this event] is to create mainstream fashion out of modest fashion and to energise Islamic communities to produce for Muslim women," Kerim Ture, CEO of Modanisa - the main sponsor of the event - told Associated Press.

A report released in 2013 estimates that 1.6 billion people spent about $224 billion on clothing and footwear in 2012. This figure is set to increase by 50 percent in 2018. This can be attributed to the interest of young adults who want to look elegant, fashionable and remain with the season's trends without compromising their religion.

With more than 40 designers showcasing their talent, the show was nothing less than spectacular. Flowing gowns decorated in pearls, sequins and embroidery flaunted their creators' talent, and each brought their own flair, influences and sophistication to the runway.

World renowned international designer Anniesa Hasibuan hails from Jakarta and has participated in the New York Couture Fashion Week, Jakarta Fashion Week and also Beverly Hills Couture International Fashion Show. Her designs can be described as unique, luxurious and elegant and she gets inspiration from her country of origin, Indonesia.

A dress by internationally renowned designer Hilal Oguzkan is modelled during Istanbul Modest Fashion Week in Istanbul, Turkey, May 14, 2016.

