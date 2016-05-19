Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party on Thursday announced the person who will assume the chairmanship of the party and likely become the country's next prime minister: Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communications Binali Yildirim.

AK Party Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Omer Celik made the announcement in Ankara, hailing "our esteemed friend" Yildirim and saying he had been chosen by a "huge consensus" within the party.

Speaking to reporters, Yildirim described party congresses as "democracy festivals" and said AK Party congresses differ from those of other parties.

"AK Party congresses are not causes for disintegration, but a matter of further empowering fellowship, ties, and unity," said Yildirim, perhaps referring to last weekend's aborted opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) congress.

"From my heart I express my gratitude to the party members [and] the party organisation for nominating me as candidate for the general chairmanship at our upcoming congress," said Yildirim.

In his remarks, he said that the AK Party is a party that is building the nation's future while also protecting its past. "We will do our best to reach Turkey's great goals by working with all our colleagues in full harmony," Yildirim said.

Yildirim also touched on a visit he will begin later today to the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, where a PKK bomb attack killed scores of villagers last week, pledging to end PKK terrorism in the country.

"Nation, rest assured we will get this plague of terrorism off Turkey's agenda," he added.

On May 12, PKK terrorists detonated a bomb-laden truck on May 12 in Durumlu, in Diyarbakir's Sur district, reportedly following an argument with a group of villagers who spotted the vehicle and began to chase it.

The blast killed 16 people and injured 23 others.

Earlier this month, current Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced he would not stand again for the AK Party chairmanship, a role he currently holds alongside the premiership, meaning he will also be replaced as prime minister.

The announcement came hours after the party's highest decision-making body, the Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK), gathered at around 11.00 am local time (08.00GMT).

The chosen candidate is to be elected in an extraordinary congress on Sunday. He is expected to become the country's next prime minister.