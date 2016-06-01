United States police in the city of Cincinnati on Tuesday said that they're investigating the parents of a four-year-old boy who fell into a gorilla enclosure in the Cincinnati Zoo.

The incident, which resulted in a gorilla named Harambe being shot and killed by zoo officials, sparked public outrage.

Media outlets quoted a spokesperson for the police as saying "The actions of the parents/family that led up to the incident" are being investigated, "and not the operations or safety of the Cincinnati Zoo."

The parents of the boy, Deonne Dickerson and Michelle Gregg, have been accused of failing to protect their child.

People heavily criticised the couple on social media.

Some tweets called for the parents to be held responsible for causing the death of the 17-year-old western lowland gorilla named Harambe, while others called on the public to give their opinions.

A video was posted on social media showing the child being dragged by the gorilla for 10 minutes.

Many social media users said the gorilla should have been tranquilised instead of killed.