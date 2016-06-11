That Oscar-winning screenwriter David Franzoni and blockbuster producer Stephen Joel Brown said they would like Leonardo DiCaprio to play the lead role in a biopic on 13th century Persian poet Jalaluddin Muhammad Rumi has caused outrage on the internet.

Franzoni, best known for the Gladiator, has teamed up with Brown for the Rumi movie which they hope to begin shooting in 2017.

Talking to The Guardian, Franzoni said he wanted to break away from the "stereotypical portrayal of Muslim characters in western cinema" by making a movie where the protagonist was the Sufi poet.

"He's like a Shakespeare. He's a character who has enormous talent and worth to his society and his people, and obviously resonates today. Those people are always worth exploring."

Yet, instead of looking at non-white actors or those of Persian descent to truly break away from "stereotypes", Franzoni and Brown are looking at a very white DiCaprio for the role of Rumi and the Iron Man—Robert Downey Jr—to play Shams of Tabriz who was Rumi's close companion and mentor.

This did not go down well on Twitter where users expressed their frustration with Hollywood whitewashing via the hashtag #RumiWasntWhite.

Many people questioned how DiCaprio, who is Italian American, will change the stereotypes Franzoni is talking about.

Since 9/11, there has been an upward trend in mainstream cinema of typecasting South East Asian or those of Middle Eastern descent as terrorists. This was also brought up by Twitter users.