A former SS guard was convicted on Friday by a German court for complicity in the mass murders at the Auschwitz death camp during World War II over 70 years ago.

In what is likely to be one of Germany's last trials for atrocities committed during that period, Reinhold Hanning, 94, was convicted of being an accessory to the murder of at least 170,000 people at the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

The court rejected the defence argument that the former SS officer had never killed, beaten or abused anyone himself. Judge Anke Grudda said Hanning had chosen to serve in the notorious death camp and had helped run it.

"It is not true that you had no choice; you could have asked to be transferred to the war front," Grudda told Hanning as she read out the verdict.

"This trial is the very least that society can do to give... at least a semblance of justice, even 70 years after and even with a 94-year-old defendant," Grudda said.

"The entire complex Auschwitz was like a factory designed to kill people at an industrial level... You were one of those cogs in the Nazi killing machine," she told the accused.

Hanning's lawyer, Johannes Salmen, said they would appeal.

"I assume he will not be fit for a custodial sentence. That means he will not have to go to jail," Salmen said.

During the four-month trial, prosecutors outlined how Hanning had watched over the selection of prisoners deemed fit for slave labour, and those sent to the gas chambers. Hanning is also accused of knowing about the regular mass shootings and the systematic starvation of prisoners.

For Holocaust survivors and inmates' descendants, the trial marked "a big, even though a late, step towards a just examination of the mass murders in Auschwitz".

This is because the trial was the first to focus on "the division of labour in the collective mass murders at Auschwitz," the plaintiffs said in a joint statement.

The case covered the broader organisation of the extermination camp, where inmates were also starved to death or killed in summary executions.