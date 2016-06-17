On Sunday night at 2:02 am, Omar Mateen walked into the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Florida, before proceeding to shoot 49 people dead.

Not long after the incident, SITE intelligence reported that the DAESH terrorist organisation claimed the attacker was one of their fighters.

But was what took place that night only an ideologically motivated terrorist attack, or is it better thought of as the bloodiest in a long history of similar incidents?

Who was Omar Mateen?

Omar Mir Seddique Mateen was a US citizen born in New York to Afghan parents.

The 29-year-old lived in Port St. Lucie, a city about 125 miles (around 200 km) from Orlando.

Mateen had no apparent criminal convictions, but FBI Agent Ron Hopper said he was interviewed by the FBI twice in 2013 and once in 2014 for having alleged ties to terrorist groups.

Hopper said the agency could not previously prove that Mateen was connected to any terrorist groups even if he had been on the FBI's radar.

According to Congressman Adam Schiff, Mateen declared allegiance to DAESH immediately before the killings. It's not yet known whether the group orchestrated the attack or took advantage of the incident to promote itself.

His father, Seddique Mateen, had a different take. Speaking to local channel Fox35 Orlando, he said, "When someone becomes radical, they grow long beards and they wear clothes that you know, long clothes, and I don't think religion or Islam had nothing to do with this."

He suggested that his son carried out the killings because he got angry after seeing two gay men kissing in Miami in front of his three-year-old son.

In a strange twist, it later emerged that some patrons of Pulse had seen Omar Mateen attend the gay nightclub for years before the shooting.

One of them, Jim Van Horn, told the Associated Press that Mateen was a "regular" who "was trying to pick up people. Men."

Mateen's hostile and possibly conflicted attitude towards homosexuality – whether it derived from his religious views or underlying personal issues, or both – reveals the reason for his choice of target, but by itself is not enough to explain why he murdered 49 people.

After all, many people hold opinions seen as prejudiced or extreme by wider society, but few go on killing sprees likely to result in their own deaths.

According to his former wife, Sitora Yusufiy, Mateen was frequently violent:

"A few months after we were married I saw his instability, I saw his bipolar, and he would get mad out of nowhere, and that's when I started worrying about my safety," she said after the attack.

"Then after a few months he started abusing me physically, very often, and not allowing me to speak to my family, and keeping me hostage from them."

Dan Gilroy, who worked alongside the mass shooter as a security guard, said Mateen disturbed him with racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

"I quit because everything he said was toxic. This guy was unhinged and unstable," Gilroy said.

"He was an angry person, violent in nature and a bigot to almost every class of person."

Both of these accounts suggest that Mateen was aggressive, abusive and suffered from some kind of mental health problem. They are consistent with evidence that the majority of mass shooters have a past history of violence and mental illness.

Many people suffer from mental health problems and only a small fraction of those engage in violent behaviour, let alone mass murder.

Still, Mateen's psychological state might help explain why a man who already held radical views felt ready to act on them.

Only the latest mass shooting

The massacre at Pulse was the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. It is distinct from previous incidents simply due to the size of the death toll.

It has also been linked to DAESH, which in the minds of many Americans means it was not merely a terrible crime but an act of war by a national enemy. In this sense it's similar to the mass shooting which took place last December at a charity function in San Bernardino, California.

Although mass shootings are generally not associated with international terrorism, it's still possible to draw useful comparisons with similar incidents in which the perpetrators had different or non-existent ideological motivations.