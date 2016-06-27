Roy Hodgson resigned as England manager following his side's humiliating 2-1 defeat by tiny Iceland in the Euro 2016 last 16 on Monday.

Hodgson's contract was due to expire after the tournament and following the match in Nice, he read a pre-prepared statement at his post-game press conference in which he said that he would not be seeking to continue.

"I would have loved to stay on for another two years. However, I am pragmatic and I know we are in the results business," said the 68-year-old, who succeeded Fabio Capello as manager in 2012.

"My contract was always up after the Euros, so now is the time for someone else to oversee the progress of this young, hungry and extremely talented group of players."

Hodgson left the press conference room immediately after reading out his statement and a Football Association press officer said that he would not be performing any other media interviews.

Hodgson said that his assistants, Ray Lewington and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, would also be standing aside.

Monday's result at the Stade de Nice, against a team from a country with a population of just 330,000 and with no previous tournament experience, brought a miserable end to Hodgson's four-year tenure.

Appointed manager following Capello's abrupt resignation in May 2012, he led England to a creditable quarter-final finish at Euro 2012, where they lost on penalties to eventual finalists Italy.