POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Hodgson quits as England boss after Iceland humiliation
Roy Hodgson resigned as England manager following his side's humiliating 2-1 defeat by tiny Iceland in the Euro 2016 last 16 on Monday.
Hodgson quits as England boss after Iceland humiliation
Fans of Iceland celebrate at a public screening of the UEFA Euro 2016 Round of 16 football match England v Iceland, taking place in France, on June 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2016

Roy Hodgson resigned as England manager following his side's humiliating 2-1 defeat by tiny Iceland in the Euro 2016 last 16 on Monday.

Hodgson's contract was due to expire after the tournament and following the match in Nice, he read a pre-prepared statement at his post-game press conference in which he said that he would not be seeking to continue.

"I would have loved to stay on for another two years. However, I am pragmatic and I know we are in the results business," said the 68-year-old, who succeeded Fabio Capello as manager in 2012.

"My contract was always up after the Euros, so now is the time for someone else to oversee the progress of this young, hungry and extremely talented group of players."

Hodgson left the press conference room immediately after reading out his statement and a Football Association press officer said that he would not be performing any other media interviews.

Hodgson said that his assistants, Ray Lewington and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, would also be standing aside.

Monday's result at the Stade de Nice, against a team from a country with a population of just 330,000 and with no previous tournament experience, brought a miserable end to Hodgson's four-year tenure.

Appointed manager following Capello's abrupt resignation in May 2012, he led England to a creditable quarter-final finish at Euro 2012, where they lost on penalties to eventual finalists Italy.

Recommended

But the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was a disaster, as England crashed out after just two matches in their worst tournament performance since the 1958 World Cup.

He was allowed to remain in his role, but despite a youthful England team qualifying for Euro 2016 with a perfect record of 10 wins, they once again fell apart at a major tournament.

"I'm extremely disappointed of course about tonight's result and ultimately our exit from the competition," Hodgson said.

"We haven't progressed as far as I thought we were capable of, and that's obviously not acceptable.

"I'm actually proud of the work my coaching staff and I have achieved over our time at the helm of England.

"The transition from the squad whose average age was 30 to now being the youngest in the tournament is both remarkable and exciting for the future of English football."

He added: "I'm sorry it's had to end this way with another exit from the tournament.

"These things happen. All I can do is wish everybody all the very best and hope that you will still be able to see an England team in a final of a major tournament fairly soon.

"We've been unable to deliver. Thank you very much."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding