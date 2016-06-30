TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
World's 4th longest suspension bridge opens in Turkey
The 2,682-meter long Osmangazi Bridge is said to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world & the second longest in Europe.
World's 4th longest suspension bridge opens in Turkey
The 2,682-meter long Osmangazi Bridge is said to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world &amp; the second longest in Europe. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 30, 2016

A landmark road bridge over the Marmara Sea opened to traffic in Turkey on Thursday.

Osmangazi Bridge, a 2,682-meter long structure, is said to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world and the second longest in Europe.

The $1.3 billion bridge is named after Osman Gazi, the founder and first sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

The bridge aims to drastically cut travel time between Istanbul and the country's western provinces.

The construction of the quake-resistant bridge began in 2010.

It was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Erdogan and Yildirim have for years championed expanding the country's airport and road facilities in order to achieve better connectivity between provinces.

Recommended

The bridge lies in the southern shore of the Marmara Sea along the route of the new six-lane Istanbul-Izmir Highway Project, which cost around $6.3 billion.

The 421-kilometer long highway will cut the average journey time between Izmir and Istanbul from 10 hours to approximately four hours.

The new bridge and highway will also mean that the drive-time between the country's second busiest Sabiha Airport and the eastern province of the Bursa Province would be less than an hour.

The highway project is being built through a public-private partnership and is the first road project in the country to be procured under the Build-Operate-Transfer model.

New Record

Turkey's superstar professional motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu, set a new record at the inauguration ceremony.

He reached 400 kilometers per hour on his sports bike on the bridge.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan