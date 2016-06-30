A landmark road bridge over the Marmara Sea opened to traffic in Turkey on Thursday.

Osmangazi Bridge, a 2,682-meter long structure, is said to be the fourth-longest suspension bridge in the world and the second longest in Europe.

The $1.3 billion bridge is named after Osman Gazi, the founder and first sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

The bridge aims to drastically cut travel time between Istanbul and the country's western provinces.

The construction of the quake-resistant bridge began in 2010.

It was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Erdogan and Yildirim have for years championed expanding the country's airport and road facilities in order to achieve better connectivity between provinces.