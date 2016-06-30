Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her family have become millionaires in less than four years owing to international appearances and sales of a book she co-authored about her life.

The 18-year-old Pakistani education activist shot to international fame after emerging defiant from the assassination attempt in Pakistan's Swat valley in 2012 to continue championing girls' rights.

She later, at the age of 17, became the youngest person to win the Nobel peace prize.

Yousafzai, who received medical treatment in Britain where she now lives, is in high demand internationally, charging $152,000 per speech compared to Desmond Tutu's reported $85,000, according to US-based Institute for Policy Studies.

Her memoir, "I Am Malala", has sold 287,170 copies in Britain with a total value of about 2.2 million pounds and over 1.8 million copies worldwide, according to a spokesman from Nielsen Book Research.