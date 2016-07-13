Solar Impulse 2 – a plane powered by energy from the sun – landed in Cairo on Wednesday after taking 48 hours and fifty minutes to fly there from Seville in Spain.

Before landing in Cairo, the plane passed through Algerian, Tunisian, Italian and Greek airspace, and also flew over the Giza pyramids.

The sun-powered plane was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathy and the United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Egypt Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi at Cairo International Airport.

Cairo was the penultimate stop as the solar-powered plane prepares for the last leg of the experimental journey..