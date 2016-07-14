Social media was abuzz with suggestions of novel haircuts for French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday after it emerged that the he's receding hairline was maintained by a costly, round-the-clock hairdresser.

Satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine triggered the fuss with a report, later confirmed by the government, that the 61-year-old was paying nearly €10,000 a month to keep his hair in shape.

Twitter fans made fun of it all with altered photographs and videos, showing Hollande with rock-and-roll or punk haircuts, and in various other guises as the Queen of England, former Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the president's ex-partner Valerie Trierweiler.

"Everyone gets haircuts," government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.

"This hairdresser had to abandon his salon and he's on tap 24 hours a day."

Le Foll confirmed the report that Hollande's hairdresser was paid €9,985 per month, but stressed that the operational budget of the presidential Elysee Palace was cut by 15 to 20 percent after Hollande took over from Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012.