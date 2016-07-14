A World Heritage site in central Mali that features elaborate pre-Islamic mud houses is in danger of deteriorating because it cannot be protected adequately in the face of insecurity, UNESCO said on Wednesday.

The Old Towns of Djenné, characterised by the extraordinary use of earth in their architecture, includes four archaeological sites with nearly 2,000 houses whose decorative facades have remained intact since the 3rd century BC.

The buildings are among the most famous in Mali, a country that also boasts the ancient town of Timbuktu.

UNESCO said that the 40th meeting of its World Heritage Committee in Istanbul decided to place the site on its list of world heritage in danger as insecurity was preventing measures to safeguard it against the deterioration of construction materials, urbanisation and erosion

UNESCO did not detail the nature of the security threats but Mali has been threatened for the last four years by militant groups such as Al Qaeda and Ansar Dine, as well as volatile separatist politics in the north.

"The Malian government is coping with a lot of challenges," said Edmond Moukala, head of UNESCO World Heritage in Africa, adding concerns were raised when a team visiting the site this year found signs of deterioration.

"What is needed right now is to ensure that institutions are in place and receive financial support," he said.