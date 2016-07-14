Abu Omar al-Shishani, who the Pentagon describes as terrorist group DAESH's 'minister of war', was killed in combat in the Iraqi city of Shirqat, south of Mosul, a news agency that supports the militant group said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said in March that Shishani (real name Tarkhan Batirashvili) had likely been killed in a US air strike in Syria, but this was the first time the group appeared to confirm his death.

But Pentagon's March report has been denied by British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) and Amaq news agency, which regularly uses to issue reports on DAESH.

DAESH supporters exchanged notes of praise and condolence on social media, including pictures of the ginger-bearded fighter, and pledged to launch a fresh offensive in his honour.

Officials at the Pentagon said they were aware of Wednesday's report but could not confirm or deny it.

Hisham al-Hashimi, a Baghdad-based security expert who advises the Iraqi government, said a source in Shirqat confirmed Shishani had been killed there along with several other militants.

Iraqi forces are advancing towards Mosul, the largest city still under the control of DAESH.

They have mostly surrounded Shirqat, 250 km north of Baghdad, and last week retook a major air base from the militants to use in the main push on Mosul, 60 km further north.

Conflicting reports