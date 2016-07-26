Indonesia is set to execute a group of drug convicts including a number of foreigners on Friday, a Pakistani embassy official said.

Authorities have given notice for the upcoming executions, a diplomat said, despite many protests from governments and rights groups.

This will be Indonesia's first round of executions since last year when it executed 14 people, most of whom were foreigners on drug charges.

Indonesian officials say 16 people will be executed this year including citizens from Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Officials say that no Europeans or Australians will be among those who will be in the third round of executions under President Joko Widodo.

The last series of executions back in April 2015 sparked international outrage when the country executed seven foreigners, including two Australians.

However President Joko Widodo has insisted that Jakarta is faced with a war against drugs and that traffickers must be duly punished to act as a deterrent.

Syed Zahid Raza, the deputy Pakistani ambassador in Jakarta, told AFP that the convicts, which include a Pakistani, will most likely be executed at around midnight on Friday, after officials indicated the start of a 72-hour notice period at a meeting with diplomats.

Raza said the embassy had also been informed that 52-year old Pakistani Zulfikar Ali, convicted of smuggling drugs, is among those who may soon be executed.

"We were invited to meet with officials from the attorney general's office today who told us the executions will take place on Friday," Raza told Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office did not make any comment regarding the date and time of the imminent executions.

On Monday, Pakistan urged Indonesia to not go through with the execution of Ali, who was sentenced to death for heroin possession back in 2005, saying that he was beaten and tortured into a confession and that he did not have a fair trial.