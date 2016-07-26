Throughout its epic, genre and medium spanning career, our giant radiation eating lizard from the deep isn't always portrayed as Japan's enemy. Of course, a force representing the uncertain and often destructive power of atomic energy would have no real concern for human life, Godzilla had fought alongside humans when common enemies arose. Foes representing real world problems, in Godzilla vs Hedorah, brought the issue of pollution to the franchise. When a microscopic alien life form grew to tremendous size due to the exceedingly dangerous pollution levels in our atmosphere, Godzilla teamed up with humans to extinguish the threat.

While the original Godzilla monster clearly represents nuclear war, the decades long story that follows is an incredible metaphor for Japan's evolving relationship with both atomic energy and the US. Godzilla starts out as an agent of death and destruction, but as America's relationship with Japan strengthened, we see the narrative change; the one-time senseless destroyer becomes Japan's guardian and protector.

Another often overlooked aspect of post-WWII Japanese storytelling is worth mentioning here. Anyone familiar with their movies, anime, TV shows and comics, may notice an underlying theme. It's not just post-apocalyptic raging tentacle monsters, but a plethora of tales in which children grow up without one or both parents. The situations are not readily explained through their stories, and one may dismiss it as a cultural oddity, but after realising how fractured the collective psyche of the Japanese people had become after their losses encountered in WWII, it's easy to draw a parallel from an orphan to a nation, now on it's own, without the support or guidance of an experienced adult ferrying it though this great big world.

American comics, while mostly reveling in the light of the atom, have also dealt with the guilt of their past. The Hulk, one of the most iconic and troubled superhero characters of the atomic age, was introduced to American comic book audiences in 1962. The brainchild of comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, their big green monster is the result of a gamma radiation accident, which transformed the brilliant scientist, Bruce Banner into what his writers describe as, "The living engine of destruction".

Let that sink in for a second.

It gets better; his transformations are brought on by external stress. Stress! How poignant, that the Hulk, an embodiment of the fears associated with the consequences of radiation and atomic weapons, is only triggered when provoked. It's as if the comic book writers wanted to ease the conscience of a nation by giving them a character they can specifically relate to. One who's normally mild-mannered, intellectual, and even kind, but when pushed by exterior forces into a corner, is no longer in control or accountable for his actions. Often trying to do good and maintain control, it is regularly suggested that the Hulk's destructive persona wouldn't need to surface, if people would just leave him alone. How could the rationale for vaporising two cities full of both soldiers and civilians be better presented. A superhero who is constantly battling his rage and nursing the aftermath of his "Hulkouts" and the FALLOUT of his power tantrums. A fragmented persona which is both seeking peace and serenity, while unable to respond proportionately to external stimuli. A truly American superhero.

These two monsters, side by side, may seem not to have a lot in common, but if we take into account their cultural baggage and therapeutic effects, it's easy to see that their green skin isn't all they share. They have helped two nations grieve. They have embodied cooperation and regret. They are the voices (or roars) of wounds healing, and nations revealing their feelings.

So who would win in a battle between the Hulk and Godzilla? The questions seems irrelevant when you stop to think about the casualties of such an atomic encounter. There are no winners in thermonuclear war.

Author: Omar Elwafaii