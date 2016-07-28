Some 50 animals have starved to death in the last six months at one of Venezuela's main zoos as chronic food shortages continue to plague the crisis-stricken South American nation.

The fatalities at the Caricuao zoo in Caracas include Vietnamese pigs, tapirs, rabbits and birds - some of whom had not eaten for two weeks, according to Marlene Sifontes, 52, a union leader for employees of state parks agency Inparques which oversees zoos.

She said lions and tigers in the zoo in Caracas were fed mango and pumpkin to make up their meat rations. An elephant is eating tropical fruit instead of its usual diet of hay, the union leader added.

No food for all

Other animals are at risk across the country. Their troubles mirror those of Venezuelans who routinely skip meals or spend hours in supermarket lines, at times chanting "We want food!" or even looting, amid an unprecedented economic downturn in the OPEC nation.

"The story of the animals at Caricuao is a metaphor for Venezuelan suffering," said Sifontes.