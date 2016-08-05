The US is reviewing a new set of documents received from Turkey for the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, who is accused of having orchestrated the botched coup attempt on July 15 to topple the democratically elected government of Turkey.

Without going into the details of the process, the US State Department said evaluating the evidence presented by Turkey would take time, adding it was not an overnight process. The US had received the first documents from Turkey about 20 days ago.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a press briefing that the US Department of Justice was in the process of determining whether the documents received from Turkey constituted a formal request for Gülen's extradition.

"The rhetoric coming from Turkey is that they have made a formal request," he said, adding, "We're still trying to assess that."

Toner said the first batch "did not, we believe, constitute a formal extradition request."

"We subsequently received more documents. We're looking through them ... and I don't think they've reached that determination yet," he added.

The US Justice Department is the main agency reviewing the documents to see whether they amount to a formal extradition request for the US-based preacher, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

'Nothing to do with it'

Condemning the failed putsch, Toner said the US had nothing to do with the failed efforts to overthrow the Turkish government and described all such allegations as "absurd".

"We support that government wholeheartedly as a strong ally and partner in the region," he added.

Ankara says it has, so far, sent two official requests to the US for Gülen's extradition to Turkey.

The failed coup attempt of July 15 claimed lives of 239 people and left nearly 2,200 others injured.

When asked whether the US Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Turkey later this month, the State Department spokesman said he had "nothing to announce in that regard".