Dozens of people have been killed by security forces in anti-government protests across Ethiopia over the weekend, residents and opposition members said.

Despite the ban imposed by the Ethiopian government on gathering and using social media, protests were organised by the opposition in the capital Addis Ababa against alleged rights abuses.

Demonstrations also took place in the Oromia and Amhara regions.

Although the death toll is yet to be made avaliable, Merera Gudina, the leader of the opposition Oromo People's Congress, told the AFP news agency that up to 50 people were killed in Oromia.

Amnesty International claimed the death toll was 97, saying that 30 people were killed in Amhara while 67 lost their lives in Oromia.

What is the reason behind Oromia and Amhara protests?

The Ethiopian government has been faced with new waves of protests from the two largest ethnic communities in Oromia and Amhara over alleged human rights abuses in addition to other complaints.

Tensions over the Wolkayt district have led to angry protests in the Amhara region for more than two decades.

Previously the government put the district under the administration of the Tigray regional state.

But the Welkait Amhara Identity Committee demands the land be placed in the Amhara region again.