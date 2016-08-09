The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Tuesday marked 71 years since its destruction by a US atomic bomb that was dropped on it on August 9, 1945.

In a ceremony to remember the victims of the deadly nuclear blast, Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue lauded a visit by US President Barack Obama to Hiroshima earlier this year. Obama was the first incumbent US president to visit Hiroshima.

"Knowing the facts becomes the starting point for thinking about a future free of nuclear weapons," Taue said, calling on other world leaders to visit his city.

Thousands of people, including ageing survivors and relatives of victims, observed a minute's silence at 11:02 am (0202 GMT), the exact moment of the blast.

Fat Man

On August 9, 1945 the US dropped a plutonium implosion-type bomb (Fat Man) on Nagasaki.

Some 74,000 people died in the initial explosion, while thousands of others perished months or years later from radiation-related sickness. The attack came three days after the US dropped the first-ever atomic bomb (Little Boy) on Hiroshima, which ultimately killed over 140,000 people.