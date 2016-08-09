Zambia goes to the polls Thursday following a fractious and sporadically violent campaign, with President Edgar Lungu fighting to stay in power after narrowly winning a snap election last year.

Lungu, who secured the presidency by less than 28,000 votes after his predecessor died of an undisclosed illness, took office as economic growth has fallen sharply.

His main rival Hakainde Hichilema, a wealthy businessman who alleges that fraud denied him victory in 2015, has launched a determined bid to secure power at his fifth attempt.

Supporters of Lungu's Patriotic Front (PF) and Hichilema's United Party for National Development (UPND) have repeatedly clashed, forcing a 10-day halt to campaigning in the capital Lusaka last month.

Lungu has taken a hard line at election rallies, issuing threats against any activists involved in unrest in a country that has enjoyed relative political stability in recent decades.

"If they push me against the wall, I will sacrifice democracy for peace," Lungu told a recent meeting in Copperbelt province, a key election battleground.

"If it means using draconian measures... I will apply them."

With the vote outcome hanging in the balance, Lungu has been accused of trying to suppress opposition campaigning.

'Risk of further violence'

The election is being held after the 2015 vote gave Lungu, 59, the right to complete the term of the late president Michael Sata that ends this year.

"This time around it is a full-term so there is more at stake and an elevated risk of further violence and protests, especially if it is tight," Sabine Machenheimer, Zambia specialist at IHS Jane's, told AFP.

Constitutional changes also mean that the winner must now secure more than 50 percent of the vote, meaning a two-way run-off is likely.

"Zambia is relatively stable (but) with a second round run-off potentially taking the election period into September, there is the threat of an extended period of violent incidents," said Machenheimer.