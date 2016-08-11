The visit by the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker to an economic forum in St. Petersburg in mid-June will determine if the EU will lift the sanctions against Russia or not.

The visit is the first after Russia's illegal invasion of Crimea and its support of separatists in the eastern side of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

Juncker insisted that the EU must continue dialogue with Russia despite Western sanctions.

"When our relations are tense we must keep talking, even when economic sanctions are in place we must keep talking, and I'm here today because I want to build a bridge," he said.

Baltic countries were the most outspoken in their criticism of Juncker's visit to Russia and issued a letter saying that the visit will strengthen Putin's position in the region.

In his speech, Juncker stressed that implementation of the Minsk agreement "is the only way to lift the sanctions" and end the conflict.

The Minsk agreement, which was agreed on February 11, 2015 among Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, aims to implement a ceasefire in the ongoing war in the regions.

Russia's adoption of ‘hybrid warfare' and the ‘Gerasimov doctrine' defined the invasion in Crimea and the support of rebels in eastern Ukraine.

The western sanctions against Russia were a response to the illegal annexation of Crimea. But Juncker associates the lifting of the sanctions to the Minsk Agreement, which is unrelated to Crimea.

Tit for tat

In response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Russian support for the rebels in the Donetsk region in Ukraine, the EU in March of 2014 imposed various sanctions on the Russian Federation.

EU's diplomatic sanctions include travel bans and freezing the assets of people allegedly involved in actions against Ukraine's territorial integrity.

At a G7 meeting in Brussels in June 2014, the EU member states supported the suspension of negotiations over Russia's joining the OECD and the International Energy Agency.

The bloc decided to cancel the EU-Russia summit and not to hold regular bilateral summits. Talks with Russia regarding visa matters were suspended.

The EU followed this by imposing economic sanctions in July 2014 and further added another phase of sanctions in September 2014.

The European Council in March 2015, stated that these economic sanctions would stand until the completion of the Minsk agreements.

Sanctions affected the transport of goods and technology, telecommunications, energy, the export of gas and mineral resources to Crimean companies or for use in Crimea.

Three major Russian defence companies and five major state-owned banks also were sanctioned by the bloc.

In response, Russia imposed a ban on food imports from Western nations in August 2014.

On the other hand, Ukraine reduced the volume of water flowing into Crimea via the North Crimean Canal and banned Russian TV channels, including international versions such as Rossiya-1, Channel One and NTV, boycotted Russian goods and halted all transportation to Crimea.

Russia's annexation of Crimea and supporting rebels in eastern Ukraine cut the relations between two countries. Besides the recession in Ukraine, it failed to agree on the restructuring of a $3 billion Eurobond held by Russia in December 2015.

At the beginning of 2016, Moscow unilaterally stopped applying the CIS-FTA (Commonwealth of Independent States - Free Trade Area) to Ukraine and introduced the MFA (Multi-Fibre Arrangement) tariffs. This was the end of the free trade policy.

EU-Russia relations

Economic ties

Since 2010, economic relations between the EU and Russia have been unstable and dependent on the pace of economic growth in Russia.

The trade decrease started in 2013 which coincides with the Russian economic decline.

The sanctions in 2014, the fall of oil prices, and growing economic tensions in Russia led to a dramatic trade decline in some industries. Thus, the Russian currency the Rouble faced a decrease that affected the cost of labour and made domestic products more competitive.

Russia reduced agricultural exports to the EU by 50 percent in 2015, as compared to 2013.