Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Thursday that there will be no change in the country's anti-terrorism laws, a condition put forth by the European Union in order for Turkish citizens to be able to travel visa-free to Europe.

"We once again reiterated that we cannot make an adjustment to the anti-terror laws due to the circumstances that we face today," he told a joint news conference with European Parliament President Martin Schulz in Ankara.

Yıldırım stated that the anti-terror law is a matter of Turkey's security as the country is fighting against DAESH, PKK and FETÖ terrorist groups.

"Flexibility in anti-terror laws is out of the question. The EU should understand that Turkey's fight against terror affects EU security as well," Yıldırım said.

"We believe our European friends can understand us," he continued.