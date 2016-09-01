TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish PM rules out changing country's anti-terror laws
Turkish prime minister says Turkey will not change its anti-terrorism legislation, a condition put forth by the EU in order for Turks to be able to receive visa-free travel to Europe.
Turkish PM rules out changing country's anti-terror laws
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and European Parliament President Martin Schulz hold a joint press conference in Ankara on Sept. 1, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2016

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Thursday that there will be no change in the country's anti-terrorism laws, a condition put forth by the European Union in order for Turkish citizens to be able to travel visa-free to Europe.

"We once again reiterated that we cannot make an adjustment to the anti-terror laws due to the circumstances that we face today," he told a joint news conference with European Parliament President Martin Schulz in Ankara.

Yıldırım stated that the anti-terror law is a matter of Turkey's security as the country is fighting against DAESH, PKK and FETÖ terrorist groups.

"Flexibility in anti-terror laws is out of the question. The EU should understand that Turkey's fight against terror affects EU security as well," Yıldırım said.

"We believe our European friends can understand us," he continued.

Recommended

Schulz noted that Turkey and the EU have different anti-terrorism practices, and said there has been no progress towards the visa liberation deal due to these differences.

Last March, the two sides signed a deal to halt illegal refugee flows into Europe. Under the pact, Ankara accepted to welcome refugees who cross into Greece, in return for the EU taking in thousands of Syrian refugees directly from Turkey and providing the country with more financial aid, early visa-free travel and progress in its EU membership negotiations.

On May 4, 2016 the European Union proposed granting Turkish citizens visa-free travel to the bloc from late June.

However, visa-free access to the EU has been subject to delays due to a dispute over Turkey's anti-terrorism legislation and crackdown against the July 15 coup plotters.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan