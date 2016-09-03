The first known television interview with South Africa's late anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela has emerged, featuring a bearded activist defiantly vowing to fight racism in footage believed to have dated from 1956.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, an NGO dedicated to Mandela's memory, said that the 24-second footage was probably filmed in 1956 during the Treason Trial, which ended in 1961 with the acquittal of Mandela and dozens of others on charges of treason.

Mandela, who died in 2013 aged 95, became South Africa's first black president in 1994.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for his efforts to promote racial reconciliation in his racially scarred nation.

The footage shows a bearded and heavy-set Mandela wearing a grey suit and tie and standing before a plain paneled wall.