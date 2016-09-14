WORLD
3 MIN READ
Super Typhoon Meranti hits Taiwan and China may be next
Tens of thousands of homes lose power across Taiwan after being hit by the strongest storm recorded in the world. Super Typhoon Meranti is forecast to hit mainland China by Thursday.
Super Typhoon Meranti hits Taiwan and China may be next
A truck is overturned in southern Pingtung county as typhoon Meranti slashes southern Taiwan on Sep 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2016

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from southern Taiwan as a super-typhoon barrels down on the island and China is prepararing for the strongest storm of the year.

Super Typhoon Maranti struck Taiwan on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction. Power has been lost in parts of the island, flights cancelled and schools and businesses were closed.

"This typhoon is the world's strongest so far this year," Taiwan's weather bureau spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-yun said.

Meteorologists said that Meranti was carrying maximum winds of 216 kilometers per hour when it hit Taiwan, which will feel the full force of the typhoon through Wednesday and into Thursday before it barrels into China.

Fallen power cables and trees were among some of the early damage reported. State-owned Taiwan Power Company said nearly 200,000 households were without electricity.

Companies and schools in Kaohsiung and other cities have closed and almost 1,500 residents have been evacuated, the Central Emergency Operation Center said.

Most domestic flights have been cancelled, including all of those from Kaohsiung airport, where international flights were also severely affected.

Recommended

China has issued a red alert and is expecting the storm to make landfall on Thursday.

Meranti is expected to hit the southern Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Fujian on Thursday. Train services have been cancelled and trawlers have been ordered to return to the harbour, China's state media reported.

Two months ago the deadly Typhoon Nepartak hit central and and southern areas in Taiwan, cutting power and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

In 2009, Typhoon Morakot cut a swath of destruction through southern Taiwan, killing about 700 people and causing up to $3 billion of damage.

Typhoons are generated at this time of year, picking up strength as they cross the warm waters of the Pacific before bringing strong winds and violent rainstorms when they hit land.

Related

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed