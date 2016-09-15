Indonesian-born, Anniesa Hasibuan has made history by becoming the first designer to showcase a collection in which all models wore headscarves, at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Hasibuan, was given a standing ovation, a rare sight at fashion week, for her collection that included 48 looks, with 38 being ready-to-wear pieces and 10 evening gowns all complimented with headscarves.

Her designs are inspired from her home country Indonesia and is reflected in rich traditional jacquard fabric, intricate lace and embellishments.

"Famously known for its unique styles reflecting the rich cultural diversity, this Capital of Indonesia inspires Anniesa to once again present another remarkable face of Indonesian stunning ethnic mosaics", she said on her Instagram post announcing her upcoming debut at the NYFW.

Although, Hasibuan is not the first Indonesian to be at NYFW, she is the first designer to showcase a collection where all models walked down the catwalk wearing full hijab, a traditional head covering worn by Muslim women.

The models were dressed from head to toe in either trousers, silk gowns or tunics which displayed a color pallet that was heavy in gold, brown, peach and green and caught the attention of the mainly non-muslim crowd.

"While many think fashion is frivolous, I believe in the power of fashion," said Melanie Elturk, CEO of Haute Hijab in her blog post.