A 13-year-old black boy has been shot dead by a white Ohio police officer for pulling out a toy gun while he was being chased after a $10 theft.

The killing of Tyre King has reignited a fierce debate on why high number of police victims in the United States happen to be black.

But police in Columbus, the capital of the state of Ohio, said on Thursday that the BB gun looked just like the ones carried by the officers.

It remains unclear if the boy had actually pulled out the gun and aimed it at the officer, Bryan Mason, who shot King multiple times.

The family of the boy, in a statement through its lawyer, said officer's version of events was in conflict with numerous witness accounts.

How exactly King acted before he was shot dead is not known at the moment, the family said, and called for an independent investigation.

The episode unfolded when police responded to report of an armed robbery on Wednesday night. A man told officers that a group of young men had demanded money, threatening him with a gun.

According to AP, the victim calmly indicated he didn't want to make a big deal over $10.

Sirens were heard moments later as police searched for the suspects.

A short time later officers found three males, including King, matching the description of the suspects, police said.

While attempting to question them, King and another male fled into an alley.

What happened afterwards remains sketchy.

Police say Mason fired after King pulled out the look-alike gun from his waistband.

But according to The Columbus Dispatch newspaper, 19-year-old Demetrius Braxton, the other boy who was with King, said police asked them to get down but King ran before being shot.

Braxton also admitted the boys committed the robbery.

"I didn't think a cop would shoot. Why didn't they tase him," Braxton told the newspaper.

Police has not officially identified Braxton as the other boy who was with King. It only said it had questioned the other male, who was later released.