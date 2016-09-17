More than two years after it went missing over the Indian Ocean, Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH370's story is finally coming to a close.

Malaysia says that a large piece of aircraft debris discovered on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, in June, was from the missing jet.

A search of more than 24 months has turned up few traces of the Boeing 777 aircraft that disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board.

It disappeared soon after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, while on way to Beijing.

The debris, an outboard flap, will be examined further to see if it can yield any insight into the circumstances around the missing plane, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said in a statement.

Investigators have previously confirmed a piece of plane debris found on the French island of Reunion in July 2015 as being part of MH370.

They are examining several other pieces of debris found in Mozambique, South Africa and Rodrigues Island, a territory of Mauritius.