WORLD
Malaysia confirms debris found in June is from MH370
The confirmation that the pieces found in Tanzania belong to the Malaysian Airlines flight which went missing in March 2014 could help determine what happened during its last moments in air.
Tanzania Permanent Secretary to the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication Leonard Chamuriho hands over of a wing suspected to be a part of missing Malaysia Airlines jet MH370discovered on the island of Pemba, in Dar es Salaam. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2016

More than two years after it went missing over the Indian Ocean, Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH370's story is finally coming to a close.

Malaysia says that a large piece of aircraft debris discovered on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, in June, was from the missing jet.

A search of more than 24 months has turned up few traces of the Boeing 777 aircraft that disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board.

It disappeared soon after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, while on way to Beijing.

The debris, an outboard flap, will be examined further to see if it can yield any insight into the circumstances around the missing plane, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said in a statement.

Investigators have previously confirmed a piece of plane debris found on the French island of Reunion in July 2015 as being part of MH370.

They are examining several other pieces of debris found in Mozambique, South Africa and Rodrigues Island, a territory of Mauritius.

Lack of any clue during months of search since the jet went missing added to the anxiety of the families of the missing passengers.

Relatives of the passengers protested several times to force governments to continue the search operation.

"Very slowly, the clues are piling up. All these pieces that keep washing ashore could eventually help to build a picture of the plane's final moments," said Richard Westcott, BBC's transport correspondent.

An American Blaine Gibson, an independent investigator, has played a crucial role in finding the debris of the plane.

He searched the beaches on his own and was the first to find a piece of metal on a sandbank of a channel between Mozambique and Madagascar.

Following the flight's disappearance, more than half a dozen countries joined one of the largest search operations, which included aerial and undersea efforts.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
